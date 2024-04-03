Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.61

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 174071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after buying an additional 1,161,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

