Capital Planning LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.