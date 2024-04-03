Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

