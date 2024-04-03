Caprock Group LLC Buys 10,350 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

