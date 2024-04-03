Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,546 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 594,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 640,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 80,416 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

