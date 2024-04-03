Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth approximately $12,591,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

