Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITUB. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

