Caprock Group LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.95. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

