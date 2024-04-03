Caprock Group LLC Has $246,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

