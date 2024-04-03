Caprock Group LLC Invests $223,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,821.54.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,512.51 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,642.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,511.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

