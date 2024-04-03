Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.54.
Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
