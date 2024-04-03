Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ENI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 28.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5186 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on E

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.