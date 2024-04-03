Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $15,144,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

