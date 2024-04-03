Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

TSE CIA opened at C$6.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.59. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 1.0916808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

