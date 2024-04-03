Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,084.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $278.02 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.32 and a 200-day moving average of $370.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

