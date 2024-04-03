Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cheer Trading Down 1.6 %

Cheer stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. Cheer has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Company Profile

Further Reading

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

