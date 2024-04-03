Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

