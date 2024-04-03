Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

