China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,796,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 50,119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 632.8 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
CICHF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
