China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,796,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 50,119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 632.8 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

CICHF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

