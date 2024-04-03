China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,946,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 11,801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
China Feihe Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CHFLF opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.47. China Feihe has a 52 week low of 0.42 and a 52 week high of 0.75.
China Feihe Company Profile
