China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,946,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 11,801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

China Feihe Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CHFLF opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.47. China Feihe has a 52 week low of 0.42 and a 52 week high of 0.75.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.