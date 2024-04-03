Christopher Carl Nelson Sells 3,268 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
