Christopher Gibson Sells 40,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,524 shares in the company, valued at $10,539,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $430,743.34.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $292,794.97.

RXRX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

