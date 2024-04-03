Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,471,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.37. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

