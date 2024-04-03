Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,006 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 301.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 459.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,541 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDRX

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.