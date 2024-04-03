Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 14,373 Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $69.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $2.10 to $1.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

