Citigroup Inc. Has $31,000 Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.64. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,992,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

