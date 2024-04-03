Citigroup Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,038 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 269.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 440,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

