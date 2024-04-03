Citigroup Inc. Has $40,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,248.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 70,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $346,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.