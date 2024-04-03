Citigroup Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $785,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,416 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

