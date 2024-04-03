Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock worth $2,827,082 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.