Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LTRX. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

