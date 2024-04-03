Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 2,291.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 1.6 %

OPY opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $404.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

