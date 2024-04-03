Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $598,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

