Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,441 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 277,323 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 575,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of DSKE opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSKE

Daseke Profile

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.