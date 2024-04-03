Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

