Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 191.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 808,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Spok by 11.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 465,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Spok Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 162.34%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

