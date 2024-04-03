Citigroup Inc. Sells 52,185 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,185 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 353.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

