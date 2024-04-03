Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,357 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CCU opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

