Citigroup Upgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to “Buy”

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

HOLX stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

