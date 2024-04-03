Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP stock opened at $242.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

