CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $19.49. CleanSpark shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 7,486,679 shares traded.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

