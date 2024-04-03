Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

