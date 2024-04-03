Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.10. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 4,012,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

