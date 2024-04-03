Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.31

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.31 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 443745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

