Comparing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 3 0 2.14 Niu Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $4.36, indicating a potential upside of 186.73%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.32 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $373.49 million 0.35 -$38.29 million ($0.48) -3.50

Niu Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Niu Technologies -10.36% -22.41% -11.67%

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Niu Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. Niu Technologies sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

