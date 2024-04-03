COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.26. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 171,834 shares.

Specifically, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

