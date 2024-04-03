COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.78. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 209,884 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656 over the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $4,812,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $2,960,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

