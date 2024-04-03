CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPO opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $571.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

