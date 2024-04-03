Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Up 12.8% in March

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.