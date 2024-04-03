Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,276,000 after acquiring an additional 647,251 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Confluent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

